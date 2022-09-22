Thursday morning top stories: 1 dead in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Fatal shooting investigation

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Central Lubbock

Officers say one person died in the shooting around 11 o’clock last night near 50th and Ave. N

Here's what we know so far:

Remembering former Lubbock city councilman and community leader T.J. Patterson

He was the first representative from East Lubbock and the first Black man to serve on the council

There is no word yet on funeral arrangements

There is no word yet on funeral arrangements

Biden slams Russia’s war on Ukraine

President Biden is calling on the United Nations to hold Russia accountable for its war on Ukraine

Biden said Russia’s attempt to destroy Ukraine defies the UN Charter

Biden said Russia's attempt to destroy Ukraine defies the UN Charter

