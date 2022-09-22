Local Listings
Thursday morning top stories: 1 dead in Central Lubbock shooting

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Fatal shooting investigation

  • Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Central Lubbock
  • Officers say one person died in the shooting around 11 o’clock last night near 50th and Ave. N
  • Here’s what we know so far: 1 dead after Central Lubbock shooting

Remembering former Lubbock city councilman and community leader T.J. Patterson

Biden slams Russia’s war on Ukraine

