WATCH: Red Raider Bryce Ramirez is back in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider Bryce Ramirez returned to Lubbock this morning.

Red Raider officials, Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Raider Red & the Masked Rider were at the Airport to welcome him back home.

Ramirez suffered a left lower leg fracture in Saturday’s game at North Carolina State.

He had two successful surgeries in Raleigh and was able to fly home this morning to continue his road to recovery.

Keep praying for Bryce Ramirez.

