1 injured in crash on Marsha Sharp near Slide

Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of...
Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Marsha Sharp Freeway near Slide Road.(Texas Department of Transportation)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Marsha Sharp Freeway near Slide Road.

LPD confirms that a black SUV and Truck are involved with one person sustaining minor injuries. Traffic has been reduced down to two lanes due to emergency responders working at the scene of the crash.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to drive with extreme caution if already in the area as they clear the scene.

