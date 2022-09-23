City of Lubbock to begin construction in North Overton neighborhood

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will begin pavement repairs on Mac Davis Lane on Sept. 27.

For the first construction phase, Mac Davis Lane will be closed off from University Avenue to Avenue X until pavement repairs are completed.

The construction should last for four months.

Motorists are asked to find alternate routes until pavement repairs can be completed.

The city is working with Ti-Zack Concrete Inc. to complete the project.

