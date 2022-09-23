Local Listings
‘Fido bags’ for firefighters

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock firefighters have received a new set of tools that can help them save the lives of animals during a call-out.

Nicknamed “Fido Bags,” they are kits that can be used to treat pets for smoke inhalation or other fire-related injuries. The kits even include safety equipment for the firefighter when he or she is handling an animal.

Every fire engine will receive one, compliments from the Fetch Foundation, a nonprofit out of Arizona.

Heather Dopson of the Fetch Foundation says, “Our pets are our family, and the Fetch Foundation wants to make sure that we’re taking care of all members of our family, including our four-legged ones.”

Lubbock Fire Rescue has used specialized oxygen masks for pets for about a decade. Deputy Chief Nick Wilson says this donation will ensure there is one at every call going forward.

