Friday morning top stories: Bryce Ramirez returns to Lubbock
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Texas Tech hosts #22 Texas Saturday
- Texas Tech will open Big 12 play tomorrow as the Texas Longhorns come to town
- The sold out game starts at 2:30 p.m.
Bryce Ramirez returns to Lubbock
- Raider Nation turned out yesterday to welcome Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez back home to Lubbock
- He suffered a broken leg during last week’s game with NC State in Raleigh, North Carolina and underwent two surgeries last week
Tracking Hurricane Fiona
- Hurricane Fiona is passing to the west of Bermuda this morning
- The category three storm is causing dangerous waves along the Eastern U.S.
