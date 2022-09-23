Friday morning top stories: Bryce Ramirez returns to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech hosts #22 Texas Saturday

Texas Tech will open Big 12 play tomorrow as the Texas Longhorns come to town

The sold out game starts at 2:30 p.m.

Bryce Ramirez returns to Lubbock

Raider Nation turned out yesterday to welcome Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez back home to Lubbock

He suffered a broken leg during last week’s game with NC State in Raleigh, North Carolina and underwent two surgeries last week

Tracking Hurricane Fiona

Hurricane Fiona is passing to the west of Bermuda this morning

The category three storm is causing dangerous waves along the Eastern U.S.

