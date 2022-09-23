The future remains bright for Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The start of the new year for Tech accompanies a record number of students this semester as the University approaches a significant milestone.

Tech is celebrating high marks in first-year enrollment with a record 7,000 students currently on campus, a three percent increase from previous years.

Meanwhile, the university looks to spend $12 million on research with an additional $43 million in federal support to coincide with its initiative to remain on the frontier of academic research.

With all of these accomplishments, Tech will celebrate its 100th year next year, the celebrations for which kick off in December.

