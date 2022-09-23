Guadalupe-Parkway Sommerville Centers to host ‘Lubbock City Limitless’ fundraiser

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Guadalupe-Parkway Sommerville Centers will host the ninth annual “Lubbock City Limitless” fundraiser October 14, 2022. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to support the impeccable program facilitation the Centers continues to provide. The Centers are a refuge and the programs provided to each child are critical to alleviating high-stress situations. The Centers offer these children a safe place to flourish and leave the high-stress situations, even if only for a time.

In order for the Centers to be able to provide these outstanding programs, we need your support. Please consider donating to this year’s “Lubbock City Limitless” with a sponsorship, tax deductible donation for our silent auction or by purchasing a table. Tax ID Number: 75-1096079.

On behalf of the other Board of Director members, the Guadalupe-Parkway Sommerville Centers staff, and all our children, thank you in advance for your consideration of support. We simply could not do what we do without your generosity.

