Heating up for the first fall weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures are on the rise as we head into the weekend with highs around 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Weekend forecast (KCBD)

A clear, sunny start to your Friday with very little change through the afternoon. Highs today in the lower 90s, a high of 91 degrees in Lubbock. Sunny and dry with breezy winds from the southwest around 15 mph.

Today's highs (KCBD)

Overnight, lows in the 60s, clear skies and light winds.

A bit of change for the weekend as a cold front is expected to move through late Saturday. Timing of this front will have an impact on Sunday’s temperatures- a slower moving front will keep us warmer, while a quicker front will drop our highs a few more degrees on Sunday. This front will bring a bit of moisture into the area, so a few isolated showers are possible Sunday afternoon. Winds will be breezy as this front passes through the day Saturday and again Sunday.

Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s through the next workweek with slim to no rain in the forecast.

