Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Human remains found in river date back to prehistoric person, officials say

Officials in Iowa say a human jawbone found in the Iowa River in August likely belonged to a prehistoric man. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A human jawbone found in the Iowa River is likely from prehistoric times.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were initially called on Aug. 10 to a remote area in the Iowa River where a possible human lower jawbone was discovered during a biological and wildlife survey.

Officials said the jawbone was intact but deteriorated, indicating that it was at least several years old. Investigators said they conducted a more thorough search of the area and located three additional potential human bones.

KCRG reports the suspected human remains were sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office for further testing. That team determined that the mandible was human and that the remaining bones didn’t appear to be from a human.

The jawbone in question was then taken to the Office of the State Archaeologist and the University of Iowa. Those team members found that the mandible likely belonged to a prehistoric middle to older aged Native American man.

State officials said further research is also expected to be completed on the jawbone.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police responded to a fatal shooting in the 1500 block of 50th Street on Wednesday,...
Burglary suspect shot and killed in Central Lubbock
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Downtown Lubbock at Texas Ave. and Broadway Street on Sept. 21,...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Downtown Lubbock
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
The injury for Kolbi Ramos was unthinkable. She was airlifted to UMC for what turned out to be...
CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong

Latest News

FILE - Booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are displayed during a vaccine clinic in...
4.4M Americans roll up sleeves for omicron-targeted boosters
Coronado High School Homecoming Proposal to students from football, cheer and pom squad
Coronado High School continues special Homecoming week tradition
Fido bags for firefighters
Fido bags for firefighters
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, on Capitol...
House Democrats pass police funding bills despite divisions
Since our first report, viewers have flooded our newsroom with similar stories of dogs being...
KCBD Investigates the County Canine Crisis: Elected officials weigh in on animals being dumped in Lubbock County