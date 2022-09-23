Local Listings
LP&L reports no residents affected after apparent outage following software update

(Source: MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light reports no customers were affected after an apparent power outage in Northwest Lubbock Friday morning.

LP&L Spokesperson Matt Rose says its IT team was conducting an internal outage software update that triggered the websites outage map.

The map showed more than 2,000 residents without power. The website has since been fixed.

To view the outage map click here.

