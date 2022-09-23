Lubbock man jailed, believed to be involved in attempted kidnapping, multiple sexual assaults

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have arrested a man who is believed to be involved in the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl in May 2021.

The call came in on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, just before 10 p.m.

During the investigation, LPD’s Special Victims Unit investigators determined the teen was jogging near 50th and I-27 when the unknown suspect approached her from behind and placed her in a chokehold. The teen was able to fight the suspect off and run away. Police believed the suspect also ran from the scene. Police released a sketch of the suspect on May 24, 2021.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Johnathon Leigh Carrizalez, 33, was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping/sexual abuse and two counts of online solicitation of a minor.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect in an attempted kidnapping. (Lubbock Police Department)

Following the investigation of the May 4th incident, police believe Carrizalez has been involved in at least three other sexual assault cases.

Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault in March 2019. According to a warrant, Carrizalez is accused of attacking a victim from behind who was smoking outside of the Howard Johnson Hotel near 51st and I-27. Carrizalez reportedly placed her in a chokehold and drug her to a secluded area.

Surveillance footage obtained from the hotel shows the suspect attempted to stab the victim with a knife and repeatedly sexually assault her.

DNA evidence is also believed to link Carrizalez to another sexual assault case involving a victim who offered him a ride. The victim stated “the suspect drove her to a secluded area, parked the car, and then immediately proceeded to physically assault her.”

The victim told investigators he injected her with an unknown substance that caused her to pass out. The victim provided law enforcement with a physical description that matched Carrizalez.

Another sexual assault was reported in June 2021 behind a business near 28th and I-27. The victim was walking north on the east side of the 2800 block of the Interstate when she told investigators she was approached by a Hispanic man driving a four door passenger car.

She stated the suspect made sexual advances towards her multiple times, and each time she declined. Eventually, the suspect got out of the the car and “stealthily approached her from behind,” according to an arrest warrant. Carrizalez reportedly forced the victim to walk to the corner of the secluded business where she told investigators she was sexually assaulted numerous times.

Security footage and DNA evidence obtained from the scene and a description from the victim placed Carrizalez there as a possible suspect.

Investigators questioned Carrizalez about his involvement in each case. According to the arrest warrant, Carrizalez denied any knowledge of the incidents but did however “admit to regularly soliciting and having sexual encounters with prostitutes, which he claims he ‘can’t remember’”.

Carrizalez is held on a combined bond of $475,000.

