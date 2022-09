LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is on the scene of a crash involving three vehicles near the intersection of 75th and Indiana Avenue.

The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. As of now, no injuries have been reported.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area as emergency personnel clear the scene.

