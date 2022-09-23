Local Listings
US 84 closes after semi carrying fuel crashes

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(MGN)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT
BAILEY CO., Texas (KCBD) - Authorities are closing down US 84 after a semi-truck carrying fuel crashed and rolled in Bailey County.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on Thursday northwest of Muleshoe.

The Texas Department of Transportation stated US 84 is expected to be closed for most of today. Traffic is being diverted via FM 1731 and FM 1760.

The semi-truck was driving west on US 84 when it entered the center median and rolled.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for an injury to his hand.

As the semi-truck was transporting fuel, crews are working to clean up the area and drain the remaining fuel in the vehicle before attempting to remove it.

