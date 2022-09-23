More than 2,000 without power in Northwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 2,000 residents in Northwest Lubbock are without power late Friday morning, according to Lubbock Power & Light’s outage map.

As of 11:41 a.m., 2,089 customers are without power near 4th and Milwaukee. The cause of the outage is unknown.

To view the outage map click here.

LP&L has not provided an update at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

