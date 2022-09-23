Reception kicks off new Southwest Collection Exhibit on Minority Newspapers

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - WHAT: The Humanities Center at Texas Tech will host a reception to kick off a new Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library exhibit celebrating the legacy of Hispanic- and Black-focused newspapers in Lubbock.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 28)

WHERE: Formby Room, Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library, 16th Street and Detroit Avenue

EVENT: The reception will feature guest speakers from Texas Tech University as well as numerous representatives of the community and the newspapers included in the exhibit. Anyone planning to attend is highly encouraged to RSVP to humanitiescenter@ttu.edu by noon Tuesday (Sept. 27).

Parking is available in lot R03, south of the University Library; R05, north of the English & Philosophy building; R07, between the Administration building and the Student Union Building; and R20, west of the Southwest Collection building.

The exhibit, called “Black and Brown in Print,” highlights the Southwest Collection’s newspaper, oral history and archival collections documenting the legacy of Black and Hispanic newspapers on the South Plains. Lubbock’s first Spanish-language newspapers date to the 1940s, while Black outlets began by the early 1960s. This longstanding tradition of print underscores the rich publishing history of the region’s diverse populations.

The exhibit will be on display until March 2023.

