South Plains Salvation Army celebrates 100 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 100 years of dedicated service to the Lubbock community was honored at a ceremony for the South Plains Salvation Army last night with a special guest attending.

The organization, which focuses on issues from poverty to disaster aid, has served the South Plains with 13 locations since 1922.

The ceremony featured keynote speaker Drew Pearson, an NFL Hall of Famer who played for Dallas in the 1970s. Pearson said he joined in on the celebration because he remembers the many people who helped him along the way.

Pearson said, “This is humanity, this is what you do. You gotta give back if you have an opportunity to give back. If you don’t, then you’re missing what the lord put you here for.”

The funds raised from ticket and table sales will go back to the Salvation Army and help it continue its work in the community.

