Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

South Plains Salvation Army celebrates 100 years

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 100 years of dedicated service to the Lubbock community was honored at a ceremony for the South Plains Salvation Army last night with a special guest attending.

The organization, which focuses on issues from poverty to disaster aid, has served the South Plains with 13 locations since 1922.

The ceremony featured keynote speaker Drew Pearson, an NFL Hall of Famer who played for Dallas in the 1970s. Pearson said he joined in on the celebration because he remembers the many people who helped him along the way.

Pearson said, “This is humanity, this is what you do. You gotta give back if you have an opportunity to give back. If you don’t, then you’re missing what the lord put you here for.”

The funds raised from ticket and table sales will go back to the Salvation Army and help it continue its work in the community.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police responded to a fatal shooting in the 1500 block of 50th Street on Wednesday,...
Burglary suspect shot and killed in Central Lubbock
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Downtown Lubbock at Texas Ave. and Broadway Street on Sept. 21,...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Downtown Lubbock
13-year-old Kaysen Villarreal was the youngest of three fentanyl-related deaths.
Mother of 13-year-old fentanyl victim makes a stand
LPD and LFR are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 50th and University Avenue.
2 injured in crash on 50th and University
Traffic alert
US 84 closes after semi carrying fuel crashes

Latest News

TTU to highlight minority newspapers
Minority newspapers highlighted in TTU exhibit
Johnathon Leigh Carrizalez, 33, of Lubbock
Lubbock man jailed, believed to be involved in attempted kidnapping, multiple sexual assaults
TTU to highlight minority newspapers
TTU to highlight minority newspapers
Guadalupe-Parkway Summerville Center to host 9th annual fundraiser Oct. 14.
Guadalupe-Parkway Sommerville Centers to host ‘Lubbock City Limitless’ fundraiser