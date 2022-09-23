Sunny skies into the weekend, some clouds on Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Great weather for Friday night football, but it looks like a hot afternoon for Texas Tech and outdoor activities.

Skies will remain sunny for the weekend, except for some clouds on Sunday afternoon.

Daytime highs will climb to 90 degrees or higher Saturday afternoon, especially for areas along the Caprock and eastward. Those afternoon temps will drop on Sunday as a cold front moves through the South Plains early in the day. That front will bring some gusty northerly winds from 20-30 mph along with lower temps. While rain chances are slim, there could be a few isolated showers in the southern communities Sunday.

The weekend cold front will result in morning temperatures returning to the 50s early Monday along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. The 80 degree temperatures will remain in place through the week under mostly sunny skies.

