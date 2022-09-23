TTU fans lining up early for conference game against Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All Texas Tech fans and students know about the long-running rivalry against the University of Texas, from the horns down hand sign to the Chris Beard showdown that brought in fans from far and wide.

But, Saturday’s game may be the last time fans watch the Longhorns at the Jones.

Noah Liles, a freshman at Texas Tech, says, “The historic game that’ll take place tomorrow between Tech and Texas I think is just a special opportunity to say goodbye to one of the best rivalries here at Tech.”

Although Texas Tech lets students in for free, with sold-out games like this one, students may be turned away. Trey Nicholson a Texas Tech senior, says he is planning on showing up to the Jones early.

“I’m going to get there about like three hours early, try to get a good seat, probably on the 50-yard line,” Nicholson said.

Texas Tech students aren’t the only ones feeling nostalgic about Saturday’s big game, Texas Tech alumni Lisa Bondt told us the rivalry is a part of Texas Tech culture.

“I feel sad about that because it has always been a build-up - excitement and a part of the Lubbock culture and connection with our team,” Bondt said.

Although there is a chance that Texas Tech may face Texas in non-conference play in the future, Texas Tech fans plan to show up early, be loud, and treat this game like it’s the last.

Xavier Solis, a long-time Texas Tech fan, says, “I hope they beat them this time cause that will be the last time in maybe a long while. I really hope they do beat them pretty bad.”

Gates at Jones AT&T Stadium will open at 1 p.m. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

Texas Tech Athletics is encouraging fans and students to “Red out the Jones.”

