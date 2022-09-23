Local Listings
Woman returns more than $500 found in KFC bag, saves manager’s job, police say

Georgia police are thanking a woman who discovered more than $500 under her KFC sandwich order.
Georgia police are thanking a woman who discovered more than $500 under her KFC sandwich order.(Famartin/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 4.0 via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia are thanking a woman for returning money mistakenly given to her when she recently visited a KFC restaurant.

The City of Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver found $543.10 underneath her sandwich in her to-go bag after ordering lunch from the fast-food chain on Sept. 14.

According to police, Oliver called them regarding the money that came with her order and helped return it to the restaurant.

“Not only did Mrs. Oliver do the right thing, but she saved the manager’s job,” the police department shared on social media.

Authorities said the restaurant’s daily deposit was accidentally placed in her sandwich bag that day.

“Mrs. Oliver, thank you. It’s people like you that make us great,” the department shared.

