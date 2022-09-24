Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Disturbing video: Suspect wanted after attacking 85-year-old man, stealing his wallet

New York police say they are looking for a thief who robbed an 85-year-old man while forcing him to the ground. (Source: NYPD/BODY CAMS+ via TMX)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (TMX/Gray News) - Police in New York say they are looking for a suspect involved in the robbery of an 85-year-old man.

The New York Police Department shared surveillance footage of the incident that reportedly took place at about 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 1 in East Harlem.

Authorities said the suspect approached the victim and forced him to the ground while forcibly taking his wallet near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and East 120th Street.

Police urged anyone with further information on the incident to contact 800-577-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this story.

Most Read

Thieves strike Lubbock house twice in 24 hours
‘Biggest boom I’ve ever heard’: Suspected thief’s getaway plan goes awry; homeowner calls it ‘instant karma’
Traffic alert
US 84 closes after semi carrying fuel crashes
A pedestrian has been transported to UMC after being struck by a vehicle in the 5500 block of...
Pedestrian seriously injured, struck by vehicle in central Lubbock
Johnathon Leigh Carrizalez, 33, of Lubbock
Lubbock man jailed, believed to be involved in attempted kidnapping, multiple sexual assaults
The End Zone brought to you buy Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 23

Latest News

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
DeSantis expands state of emergency as storm expected to hit Florida
Still photos from the Charlottetown Police Department show damage from post-tropical storm...
Fiona washes houses away, knocks out power in Canada
Andy Huynh, left, and Alex Drueke, far right, are seen hugging their loved ones after arriving...
‘We got our miracle’: Freed Americans back home in Alabama
Fiona washed houses into the sea, tore the roofs off others and knocked out power to the vast...
Fiona slams Canada as Ian strengthens in Caribbean