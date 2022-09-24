End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 23
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 23.
Frenship 56 Cleveland 52
Whitharral 102 Throckmorton 52
Lubbock Christian 56 Waco Reicher 0
Hart 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit)
Loraine 60 Sands 15
Nazareth 45 O’Donnell 0
Lazbuddie 49 Patton Springs 45
Valley 78 Petersburg 33
Kress 84 Motley County 52
Amherst 48 Southland 0
Borden County 47 Highland 40
Claude 50 Meadow 48
Miami 64 Christ The King 7
Loop 56 Cotton Center 9
Whiteface 74 Wildorado 8
Hermleigh 62 Grady 14
Levelland 17 Lake View 0
Andrews 64 Lubbock High 14
Plainview 35 Hereford 32
Abilene 37 Monterey 7
Cross Plains 45 Smyer 20
Ralls 27 Seagraves 18
Clarendon 41 Tulia 28
Artesia 53 Lovington 15
Tahoka 22 Ropes 17
Monahans 40 Denver City 27
Caprock 40 Coronado 24
Shallowater 15 Idalou 8
Brownfield 28 Littlefield 14
Post 21 Slaton 6
Shamrock 44 Bovina 0
New Home 60 Roscoe 32
Highland Park 37 Dimmitt 33
Spur 76 Anton 27
Ira 64 Klondike 40
Guthrie 45 Chilicothe 0
Robert Lee 50 Wilson 0
Clyde 29 Sweetwater 28
Big Spring 27 Snyder 24
Farwell 30 Friona 6
Hale Center 13 Floydada 7
Muleshoe 27 Abernathy 20
New Deal 27 Vega 12
West Texas 12 Lockney 6
Lamesa 16 Fabens 6
Happy 56 Lubbock Titans 4
Springlake-Earth 50 White Deer 22
Seminole 68 Pecos 20
Roosevelt 29 Sundown 26
Sudan 56 Plains 12
Sunray 77 Crosbyton 20
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.