End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 23.

Frenship 56 Cleveland 52

Whitharral 102 Throckmorton 52

Lubbock Christian 56 Waco Reicher 0

Hart 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit)

Loraine 60 Sands 15

Nazareth 45 O’Donnell 0

Lazbuddie 49 Patton Springs 45

Valley 78 Petersburg 33

Kress 84 Motley County 52

Amherst 48 Southland 0

Borden County 47 Highland 40

Claude 50 Meadow 48

Miami 64 Christ The King 7

Loop 56 Cotton Center 9

Whiteface 74 Wildorado 8

Hermleigh 62 Grady 14

Levelland 17 Lake View 0

Andrews 64 Lubbock High 14

Plainview 35 Hereford 32

Abilene 37 Monterey 7

Cross Plains 45 Smyer 20

Ralls 27 Seagraves 18

Clarendon 41 Tulia 28

Artesia 53 Lovington 15

Tahoka 22 Ropes 17

Monahans 40 Denver City 27

Caprock 40 Coronado 24

Shallowater 15 Idalou 8

Brownfield 28 Littlefield 14

Post 21 Slaton 6

Shamrock 44 Bovina 0

New Home 60 Roscoe 32

Highland Park 37 Dimmitt 33

Spur 76 Anton 27

Ira 64 Klondike 40

Guthrie 45 Chilicothe 0

Robert Lee 50 Wilson 0

Clyde 29 Sweetwater 28

Big Spring 27 Snyder 24

Farwell 30 Friona 6

Hale Center 13 Floydada 7

Muleshoe 27 Abernathy 20

New Deal 27 Vega 12

West Texas 12 Lockney 6

Lamesa 16 Fabens 6

Happy 56 Lubbock Titans 4

Springlake-Earth 50 White Deer 22

Seminole 68 Pecos 20

Roosevelt 29 Sundown 26

Sudan 56 Plains 12

Sunray 77 Crosbyton 20

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.