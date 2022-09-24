Local Listings
Lubbock church hosts 20th annual Pumpkin Patch

The pumpkins should arrive at the church around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning to kick-off the church’s non-profit fundraiser.(First Cumberland Presbyterian Church)
By Emma McSpadden
Sep. 24, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The First Cumberland Presbyterian Church is housing its 20th annual Pumpkin Patch starting Saturday morning.

The pumpkins should arrive at the church around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning to kick-off the church’s non-profit fundraiser.

The public is encouraged to join the festivities at the church at 7702 Indiana Ave. This is a family-friendly event!

All proceeds from the Pumpkin Patch will go to educational programs on the Navajo Reservation in New Mexico and to the ministries of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

