Lubbock church hosts 20th annual Pumpkin Patch

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The First Cumberland Presbyterian Church is housing its 20th annual Pumpkin Patch starting Saturday morning.

The pumpkins should arrive at the church around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning to kick-off the church’s non-profit fundraiser.

The public is encouraged to join the festivities at the church at 7702 Indiana Ave. This is a family-friendly event!

All proceeds from the Pumpkin Patch will go to educational programs on the Navajo Reservation in New Mexico and to the ministries of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.