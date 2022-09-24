Midland County Commissioner charged with DWI

MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Midland County Commissioner Luis Sanchez has been charged with a DWI after being found parked at an intersection with his lights on around 2 a.m. this morning.

He told police he was attending a house party nearby and declined field sobriety tests claiming he would get arrested. Police took him into custody and obtained a warrant to have his blood drawn at a hospital to measure his blood alcohol content.

The Midland County Judge issued a statement saying Sanchez’s case will be treated like any other and that it does not represent what the Commissioner’s Court stands for.

