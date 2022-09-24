Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Midland County Commissioner charged with DWI

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Midland County Commissioner Luis Sanchez has been charged with a DWI after being found parked at an intersection with his lights on around 2 a.m. this morning.

He told police he was attending a house party nearby and declined field sobriety tests claiming he would get arrested. Police took him into custody and obtained a warrant to have his blood drawn at a hospital to measure his blood alcohol content.

The Midland County Judge issued a statement saying Sanchez’s case will be treated like any other and that it does not represent what the Commissioner’s Court stands for.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police responded to a fatal shooting in the 1500 block of 50th Street on Wednesday,...
Burglary suspect shot and killed in Central Lubbock
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Downtown Lubbock at Texas Ave. and Broadway Street on Sept. 21,...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Downtown Lubbock
13-year-old Kaysen Villarreal was the youngest of three fentanyl-related deaths.
Mother of 13-year-old fentanyl victim makes a stand
LPD and LFR are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 50th and University Avenue.
2 injured in crash on 50th and University
Traffic alert
US 84 closes after semi carrying fuel crashes

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Surprise delivery from Meals on Wheels
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock man charged in attempted kidnapping
Source: KCBD Video
Fans camping early for TTU vs. Texas
Texas Tech sees record enrollment numbers
The future remains bright for Texas Tech