One injured in crash on N Loop 289 near Idalou Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a crash that occurred on northeast Loop 289 near Idalou Road.

LPD and LFR received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a vehicle had crashed in the eastbound service lane of Loop 289 just north of Idalou Road

One person sustained moderate injuries LPD confirms.

This story is developing.

