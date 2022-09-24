Pedestrian seriously injured, struck by vehicle near 5500 Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian has been transported to UMC after being struck by a vehicle in the 5500 block of Slide road.

LPD received the call at 8:54 p.m. They confirmed that the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

A pedestrian has been transported to UMC after being struck by a vehicle in the 5500 block of Slide road. (KCBD, Peyton Toups)

All northbound traffic is being diverted east onto 66th street. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

LPD later issued this release:

“LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is responding to the 5400 block of Slide Road for reports of a collision involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian. Currently, the northbound lanes of Slide Road in the 5400 block are completely closed and southbound lanes are limited. We are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.”

This story is developing.

