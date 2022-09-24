Local Listings
Prominent communicator Eddie Owens dies

Owens in a 2017 KCBD story, photo provided by Wayland Baptist University.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Writer and public relations specialist, well known throughout the South Plains, Eddie Owens has died.

At various points in his career, Owens handled marketing and public relations for St. Mary’s of the Plains Hospital, Covenant Health Systems, United Supermarkets and Wayland Baptist University. His prolific writing career began as a sports writer for the Plainview Reporter-News in 1976.

The Lubbock chapter of the American Advertising Federation presented its Silver Award to Owens in 2012.

He was an alumnus of Wayland Baptist, with a bachelor’s degree in political science and speech. The university presented Owens the Distinguished Service Alumni Award in 2009. Owens also earned a master’s degree in mass communications from Texas Tech. The College of Media & Communication at Tech honored Owens as one of its Outstanding Alumni in 2011.

Owens served on the board of several charitable agencies throughout the years, including Hospice of Lubbock, Lubbock Area United Way, Lubbock chapter of the American Red Cross, Lubbock ISD Foundation for Excellence, South Plains Kidney Foundation and Volunteer Center of Lubbock.

Owens is survived by his wife Lynn, daughter Kami Bedford, son-in-law Brandon Bedford, granddaughter Scarlett Kate Bedford and other family members.

Memorial services will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Lubbock. The family asks donations in Owens’ memory be made to Hospice of Lubbock, Lubbock Area United Way and Morris Safe House. Owens was 69.

