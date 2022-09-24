Red Raiders win Big 12 opener over No. 22 Texas

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Trey Wolffe’s field goal in overtime lifted Texas Tech to a 37-34 win over No. 22 Texas in the Big 12 opener.

The Red Raider defense forced a Longhorn fumble in overtime, setting up the game-winning drive.

Texas jumped out early with a touchdown to lead 7-0 with the game less than 90 seconds old.

The Red Raiders tied the game on a Donovan Smith four-yard touchdown run.

Tech then went up 14-10 in the second quarter on Smith’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Tahj Brooks.

Texas would have a 24-14 halftime lead

The Red Raiders closed within seven at 31-24 near the end of the third on SaRodorick Thompson’s one-yard touchdown run.

In the 4th, Tech had a chance to tie on 4th & goal from the 2, but Donovan Smith was stopped short of the goal line.

The Red Raiders would get the ball back and tied the game at 31 as Smith found Baylor Cupp for a 19-yard TD with 7:54 left.

The two teams swapped field goals to head to overtime tied at 34.

The Red Raiders (3-1, 1-0) visit Kansas State at 11 a.m. next Saturday.

Joey McGuire is so proud of his guys! What does it mean to beat Texas? Just that Tech is 1-0 in the Big 12! Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Saturday, September 24, 2022

