Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Red Raiders win Big 12 opener over No. 22 Texas

Texas Tech beats Texas in overtime 37-34
Texas Tech beats Texas in overtime 37-34(Pete Christy, KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Trey Wolffe’s field goal in overtime lifted Texas Tech to a 37-34 win over No. 22 Texas in the Big 12 opener.

The Red Raider defense forced a Longhorn fumble in overtime, setting up the game-winning drive.

Texas jumped out early with a touchdown to lead 7-0 with the game less than 90 seconds old.

The Red Raiders tied the game on a Donovan Smith four-yard touchdown run.

Tech then went up 14-10 in the second quarter on Smith’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Tahj Brooks.

Texas would have a 24-14 halftime lead

The Red Raiders closed within seven at 31-24 near the end of the third on SaRodorick Thompson’s one-yard touchdown run.

In the 4th, Tech had a chance to tie on 4th & goal from the 2, but Donovan Smith was stopped short of the goal line.

The Red Raiders would get the ball back and tied the game at 31 as Smith found Baylor Cupp for a 19-yard TD with 7:54 left.

The two teams swapped field goals to head to overtime tied at 34.

The Red Raiders (3-1, 1-0) visit Kansas State at 11 a.m. next Saturday.

Joey McGuire is so proud of his guys! What does it mean to beat Texas? Just that Tech is 1-0 in the Big 12!

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Saturday, September 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves strike Lubbock house twice in 24 hours
‘Biggest boom I’ve ever heard’: Suspected thief’s getaway plan goes awry; homeowner calls it ‘instant karma’
A pedestrian has been transported to UMC after being struck by a vehicle in the 5500 block of...
Pedestrian seriously injured, struck by vehicle in central Lubbock
Traffic alert
US 84 closes after semi carrying fuel crashes
Johnathon Leigh Carrizalez, 33, of Lubbock
Lubbock man jailed, believed to be involved in attempted kidnapping, multiple sexual assaults