Saturday morning top stories: pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle

On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

On Friday night, a vehicle struck a pedestrian in central Lubbock.

One was moderately injured in a rollover on N Loop 289 near Idalou Road.

A suspected thief tries to ride a bicycle away from a potential crime scene, but crashes into the back of a trailer across the street.

