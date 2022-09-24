Saturday morning top stories: pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

On Friday night, a vehicle struck a pedestrian in central Lubbock.

The crash occurred just before 9 p.m., leaving the person seriously injured.

The person was taken to UMC.

One was moderately injured in a rollover on N Loop 289 near Idalou Road.

Authorities responded to the crash just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday night.

The person crashed in the eastbound service lane of the Loop.

A suspected thief tries to ride a bicycle away from a potential crime scene, but crashes into the back of a trailer across the street.

The homeowner caught the man riding a bicycle toward her own bicycle and air pump before confronting him. He then rides away and crashes into the back of a metal trailer, injuring himself.

Her bike and air pump were missing later and the homeowner checked her cameras to see the same man with another person attempting to break into her house.

