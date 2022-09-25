Local Listings
1 seriously injured in dirt bike crash

Dirt bike v truck pulling trailer at 130th and Avenue P
Dirt bike v truck pulling trailer at 130th and Avenue P(KCBD, Brittany Michaleson)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured after being hit by a truck while crossing 130th street near Avenue P on Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 130th Street, which changes into FM 1585 at the intersection, and Avenue P just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.

The Lubbock Police Department called out an accident investigation unit to the area. As of now the investigation is ongoing.

