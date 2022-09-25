Cold front moving through Sunday will bring slight heat relief, few showers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a hot afternoon with highs in the 90s, a few cooler afternoons are in store for us, and some places could see some rain!

3-day forecast (KCBD)

A warm night ahead with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Winds will remain breezy from the southwest around 10-15 mph. Winds will eventually shift to the north as a cold front pushes in overnight. Dry for the most part overnight, a few very isolated showers possible.

Sunday afternoon will be a few degrees cooler thanks to that cold front moving in. Highs Sunday in the mid 80s, a high of 87 in Lubbock. Winds will be very breezy through the day with winds from the north/northeast around 15-20 mph. Mostly sunny for your Sunday with a few afternoon clouds.

Raincast Sunday (KCBD)

Overnight lows will then drop into the 50s to begin the workweek. Monday will be seasonable with a high of 83, again a bit breezy, but dry for Monday. Afternoon highs return to the upper 80s with dry conditions through the workweek.

