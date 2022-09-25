One person seriously injured in South Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured after an altercation led to a stabbing Saturday night.

Police were called to the parking lot near the Hibachi Express on 114th Street and Quaker Avenue at 11:08 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Police reportedly found one person with a stab wound. The person was taken to the hospital with “critical to stable” injuries, according to police.

After searching the area, police found and arrested one person suspected to be involved in the stabbing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.