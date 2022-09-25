Local Listings
One person seriously injured in South Lubbock stabbing

Lubbock Police Department
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured after an altercation led to a stabbing Saturday night.

Police were called to the parking lot near the Hibachi Express on 114th Street and Quaker Avenue at 11:08 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Police reportedly found one person with a stab wound. The person was taken to the hospital with “critical to stable” injuries, according to police.

After searching the area, police found and arrested one person suspected to be involved in the stabbing.

