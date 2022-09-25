One seriously injured in crash involving dirt bike

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a crash involving a dirt bike and a flatbed truck towing a trailer.

Dirt bike v truck pulling trailer at 130th and Avenue P (KCBD, Brittany Michaleson)

The crash occurred at 130th Street, which changes into FM 1585 at the intersection, and Avenue P just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.

The dirt bike rider has been taken to UMC after suffering serious injuries in the crash. Police did not report any other injuries.

The Lubbock Police Department has called out an accident investigation unit to the area. Traffic is being diverted.

The eastbound lanes of 130th Street are closed at US Highway 87, according to police. Westbound lanes of 130th are closed from Avenue S.

All lanes of Avenue P are closed off in the area.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

