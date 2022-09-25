Local Listings
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech wins first Big 12 game against Texas

On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

The Red Raiders pulled a big win against No. 22 Texas Saturday night.

A prominent communication figure in the South Plains has died at 69.

Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared while fighting in Ukraine have returned home.

