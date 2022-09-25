Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech wins first Big 12 game against Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

The Red Raiders pulled a big win against No. 22 Texas Saturday night.

At half-time, Texas took the lead with 24-14.

The Red Raiders quickly caught up, winning the game with a field goal in overtime.

Miss the game? Catch up here: Red Raiders win Big 12 opener over No. 22 Texas

A prominent communication figure in the South Plains has died at 69.

Eddie Owens was an alumnus of both Wayland Baptist and Texas Tech.

He received many accolades throughout is award-winning career.

Read more here: Prominent communicator Eddie Owens dies

Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared while fighting in Ukraine have returned home.

Alex Drueke, 40, and Andy Huynh, 27, had gone missing on June 9 in northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border.

The two men were released as part of a prisoner exchange.

Details here: ‘We got our miracle’: Freed Americans back home in Alabama

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.