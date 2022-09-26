Local Listings
Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech

“We have a duty to provide a safe game environment,” said Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark.(MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas. 

“We have a duty to provide a safe game environment,” said Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark. “The Texas Tech Department of Athletics has a written event management policy that, while well thought out, was unsuccessful in ensuring the safety and security of all visiting team student-athletes, officials, coaches and staff. There is zero tolerance for any act that compromises the safety of game participants, and it is of utmost importance that home game management provide adequate security measures for our student-athletes, coaches, game officials and spectators.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Big12Sports.com

