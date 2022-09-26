End Zone Team of the Week: Tahoka Bulldogs

TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - The Tahoka Bulldogs are the End Zone Team of the Week for week 5.

The Bulldogs walked into Ropes for Rope’s Homecoming game on Friday, having won their past two games after 18 consecutive losses up to that point. After trailing 14-0 at the half to the Eagles, it seemed like the win streak would end, but the Bulldogs proved to “have that dog in them” as Tahoka outscored Ropes 22-3 in the second half to win 22-17 and extend the win streak to three games.

A culture shift is currently happening in Tahoka with their new head coach Cody Bounds. Trying to build strong young men with character whilst being successful on the football field on Friday nights. The offense over the last three games has outshined their last 18 games from averaging 6 points a game to now 39 points per game.

Doing so with a young group with five seniors on the 2022 roster as they look to continue this new momentum into the bye week and soon into District play in Tahoka facing New Deal.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.