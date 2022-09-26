Ethan Duncan to transfer from Tech men’s basketball program

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech coach Mark Adams has confirmed that Ethan Duncan is no longer part of the Red Raider basketball team.

Duncan, who redshirted as a freshman last season but practiced with the program throughout the offseason, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal through his social media platforms.

“We wish Ethan nothing but the best,” Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams said. “He worked extremely hard while he was here and added a lot to our culture. Ethan comes from a great family and I know that he will have a lot of success in his future. We support him in this decision and will always be there for him when he needs us.”

Duncan said, “I will always be appreciative of Texas Tech. From the coaches, players, managers and the best fan base in the country. TTU will always have a place in my heart.”

