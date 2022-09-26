Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Fair food for a good cause: Non-profit food vendors at the South Plains Fair

More than 35 non-profit vendors
Lubbock Dream Center Corndog Stand
Lubbock Dream Center Corndog Stand(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - No one can resist fair corndogs, curly taters, or lemonade but when you are at the South Plains Fair you won’t have to feel guilty about fair cravings because your money is going to a good cause. For many non-profits, the fair is the number one fundraiser of the year.

Dean Richards the outreach pastor of Lubbock Dream Center says, " I’m thankful to Lubbock. It’s kinda a big small town so I love all the non-profits out here that come out and take these 10 days and just kind of be in the community.”

Richards and other volunteers serve corndogs to fair goers, all of the proceeds go to the many ministries that Lubbock Dream Center supports. ”We have a clothing ministry, a food ministry, we have a haircut ministry,” said Richards.

Lubbock Christian Schools also has a ‘Curly Tater’ booth, located right inside the main entrance gate. Booster club members are volunteering to raise money for the school’s sports teams.

Jacob Hubic the booster club president says, “We are using it for the charter buses that we are making the trips with and things like that so the kids stay safe and our coaches aren’t having to drive.”

Hubic says that the school relies heavily on the fair for funding throughout the year. " If we didn’t have this opportunity here at the fair we would come short of what we need each year to do what we need to do.”

These are just two of the 35 non-profit organizations serving at the fair this year. The full list of non-profit vendors can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech police are searching for a fan seen on video pushing a University of Texas student...
Texas Tech police searching for fan who shoved UT player after game
Dirt bike v truck pulling trailer at 130th and Avenue P
1 seriously injured in dirt bike crash
Jorge Nunez, 50
Suspect arrested after man seriously injured in stabbing in South Lubbock parking lot
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Dallas Man Charged In $26 Million Real Estate Scam
Sorghum the smart choice logo on door
Sorghum producers receive $65 million from USDA
Realtors in Lubbock say there are more options for anyone looking to buy a house. However,...
Lubbock housing market shows signs of cooling, experts say
Panhandle South Plains Fair 2022
PHOTOS: Fun at the South Plains Fair