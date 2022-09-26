Fair food for a good cause: Non-profit food vendors at the South Plains Fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - No one can resist fair corndogs, curly taters, or lemonade but when you are at the South Plains Fair you won’t have to feel guilty about fair cravings because your money is going to a good cause. For many non-profits, the fair is the number one fundraiser of the year.

Dean Richards the outreach pastor of Lubbock Dream Center says, " I’m thankful to Lubbock. It’s kinda a big small town so I love all the non-profits out here that come out and take these 10 days and just kind of be in the community.”

Richards and other volunteers serve corndogs to fair goers, all of the proceeds go to the many ministries that Lubbock Dream Center supports. ”We have a clothing ministry, a food ministry, we have a haircut ministry,” said Richards.

Lubbock Christian Schools also has a ‘Curly Tater’ booth, located right inside the main entrance gate. Booster club members are volunteering to raise money for the school’s sports teams.

Jacob Hubic the booster club president says, “We are using it for the charter buses that we are making the trips with and things like that so the kids stay safe and our coaches aren’t having to drive.”

Hubic says that the school relies heavily on the fair for funding throughout the year. " If we didn’t have this opportunity here at the fair we would come short of what we need each year to do what we need to do.”

These are just two of the 35 non-profit organizations serving at the fair this year. The full list of non-profit vendors can be found here.

