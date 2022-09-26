Fair Week Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This is the final week of September, and it is Fair Week. My forecast, in short, fair weather for Fair Week.

Days generally will be sunny and nights clear.

Winds generally will be light.

Mornings and late nights will be chilly. Lows generally in the 50s.

Afternoons and early evenings will be warm. Highs generally in the upper 80s.

It will be dry. Well, with a possible exception. Read on.

Today, and the week, began with a chill. Temperatures in the 50s were reported in the Lubbock area this morning under a clear sky.

This afternoon sunny and warm with peak temperatures near average for late September. (KCBD First Alert)

This afternoon will be sunny and warm with peak temperatures near average for late September. Highs will range from near 80 degrees to the mid-80s.

This evening will be fair. Lubbock area temperatures will drop back into the 70s by sunset, then the 60s after 10 PM.

A bit of a chill again will greet those out and about early Tuesday. Under a fair sky lows again will drop into the 50s.

Lubbock area temperatures will drop back into the 70s by sunset, then the 60s after 10 PM, with a bit of a chill again greeting us early Tuesday. (KCBD First Alert)

Tomorrow afternoon, however, will be very warm. Area highs will range from the low to upper 80s. It will be sunny and winds will continue light.

There’s more of the same the remainder of the work week.

The only chance of rain, and it is very slight, will be over the far northwestern viewing area late Tuesday and again late Wednesday. This is the Friona and Bovina area.

The Autumnal Equinox was last Thursday. On that day, the length of day and night is said to be equal. That is, the time from sunrise to sunset and sunset to sunrise is equal. Both 12 hours.

In truth, today is when day and night are equal. There are 12 hours between today’s sunrise and sunset. 7:38 AM and 7:38 PM.

For more detail on this week and this weekend’s weather, see the forecast section here on our Weather Page (after closing this story) and in our KCBD Weather app - it’s free in your app/play store.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.