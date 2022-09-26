Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Lubbock Public Library removing fines permanently

Lubbock Public Library Banner
Lubbock Public Library Banner(Lubbock Public Library)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Have an overdue book? Luckily, the Lubbock Public Library is going fine free!

Starting Oct. 1, the library will no longer give out fines for overdue books, audiobooks and magazines, the library announced.

In addition, existing fines for these items will be removed from the library’s system.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech police are searching for a fan seen on video pushing a University of Texas student...
Texas Tech police searching for fan who shoved UT player after game
Dirt bike v truck pulling trailer at 130th and Avenue P
1 seriously injured in dirt bike crash
Jorge Nunez, 50
Suspect arrested after man seriously injured in stabbing in South Lubbock parking lot
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

Carillon Senior Living awards
Noon Notebook: Retirement community wins national awards
Unwanted medications can be dropped off at the Texas Tech Physicians Medical Pavilion located...
TTUHSC to Host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout™
Noon Notebook: Retirement community wins national awards
Noon Notebook: Retirement community wins national awards
Noon Notebook: Fall Medication Cleanout Event
Noon Notebook: Medication Cleanout Event