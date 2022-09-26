Lubbock Public Library removing fines permanently

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Have an overdue book? Luckily, the Lubbock Public Library is going fine free!

Starting Oct. 1, the library will no longer give out fines for overdue books, audiobooks and magazines, the library announced.

In addition, existing fines for these items will be removed from the library’s system.

