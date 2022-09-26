Local Listings
Monday morning top stories: Police searching for fan that shoved UT player

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Hurricane Ian headed towards Cuba

One seriously injured in dirt bike crash

  • Investigators say a dirt bike collided with a pickup truck towing a trailer at the intersection of 130th and Ave. P
  • The rider of the dirt bike was taken to the hospital with serious injuries
  • More here: 1 seriously injured in dirt bike crash

Search for fan that shoved UT player

