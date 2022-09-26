Monday morning top stories: Police searching for fan that shoved UT player
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Hurricane Ian headed towards Cuba
- It’s expected to become a major hurricane later tonight
- Ian is forecasted to hit Florida’s East Coast on Wednesday
- Follow the latest here: Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida
One seriously injured in dirt bike crash
- Investigators say a dirt bike collided with a pickup truck towing a trailer at the intersection of 130th and Ave. P
- The rider of the dirt bike was taken to the hospital with serious injuries
- More here: 1 seriously injured in dirt bike crash
Search for fan that shoved UT player
- Texas Tech Athletics is looking for a fan seen shoving a Texas Longhorns player on the field after Saturday’s game
- Vide of the incident is circulating on social media
- Details here: Texas Tech police searching for fan who shoved UT player after game
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.