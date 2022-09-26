Monday morning top stories: Police searching for fan that shoved UT player

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Hurricane Ian headed towards Cuba

It’s expected to become a major hurricane later tonight

Ian is forecasted to hit Florida’s East Coast on Wednesday

Follow the latest here: Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida

One seriously injured in dirt bike crash

Investigators say a dirt bike collided with a pickup truck towing a trailer at the intersection of 130th and Ave. P

The rider of the dirt bike was taken to the hospital with serious injuries

More here: 1 seriously injured in dirt bike crash

Search for fan that shoved UT player

Texas Tech Athletics is looking for a fan seen shoving a Texas Longhorns player on the field after Saturday’s game

Vide of the incident is circulating on social media

Details here: Texas Tech police searching for fan who shoved UT player after game

