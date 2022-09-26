Noon Notebook: Retirement community wins national awards

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Carillon Senior Living in Lubbock has won several national awards for their services.

Carillon Senior Living awards (Carillon Senior Living)

The senior living center has been serving Lubbock for 27 years. It received awards from the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report for the following:

Best Continuing Care Retirement Community

Best Independent Living

Best Assisted Living

Best Memory Care

Carillon is one of seven communities nationwide to earn the highest ratings in all areas.

The organization hosted an event to celebrate their achievements. The celebration was on Sept. 23 at 4 p.m.

