Noon Notebook: Retirement community wins national awards
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Carillon Senior Living in Lubbock has won several national awards for their services.
The senior living center has been serving Lubbock for 27 years. It received awards from the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report for the following:
- Best Continuing Care Retirement Community
- Best Independent Living
- Best Assisted Living
- Best Memory Care
Carillon is one of seven communities nationwide to earn the highest ratings in all areas.
The organization hosted an event to celebrate their achievements. The celebration was on Sept. 23 at 4 p.m.
