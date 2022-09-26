Local Listings
PHOTOS: Fun at the South Plains Fair

Panhandle South Plains Fair 2022
Panhandle South Plains Fair 2022(Sergio Madrid KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From now until October 1, fairgoers will be able to enjoy the sights, sounds and entertainment that come with the annual event.

The fair is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m., then 8 a.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The admission for adults and children ages 13 and older is $10. Youth from ages 2 through 10 is $5 per person. Kids under the age of 1 are free.

Parking is $5 per vehicle from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Parking from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday is free. On Saturdays and Sundays, parking is $5 from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

The carnival starts Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. and is open until 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and till midnight on Friday and Saturday. Sunday the carnival is open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

There is no readmission permitted and the clear bag policy is in effect.

Special days during the fair:

Monday, September 26thVeterans Day: Any veteran gets in the gate for $5.

Tuesday, September 27thSenior Citizen’s Day: Persons 60 years of age or older get in the gate for $5.

$2 Tuesday: Each ride is $2 a piece

Thursday, September 29th: College Night: Present your current college ID and get in the gate for $5.

Thursday, September 29th is also Wristband Day: $40 Wristband to ride unlimited rides from 3pm-11pm.

There are more than 35 local non-profit organizations doing business on the fairgrounds providing food. Click here for a map of the food locations and a product list.

More information can be found here.

