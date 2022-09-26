Police identify pedestrian hit by car Friday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified the pedestrian struck by a car on Friday night.

Just before 9 p.m. an Sept. 23, police were called to the 5400 block of Slide Road, according to a release.

Police stated a passenger car was driving north on Slide Road. Nathanial Clanahan, 37, was trying to cross the street when the car struck him.

The 37-year-old was taken to UMC after suffering serious injuries from the crash.

Police stated they are still investigating the crash and no arrests have been made.

PREVIOUS STORY: Pedestrian seriously injured, struck by vehicle in central Lubbock

