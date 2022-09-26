Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Story of Strength: Margie Olivarez reflects on lifetime of service with Lubbock Girl Scouts

As a young girl, she was a Brownie. As a lady, she’s a well-respected troop leader with 25...
As a young girl, she was a Brownie. As a lady, she’s a well-respected troop leader with 25 years of experience. Today, Margie Olivarez is still committed to helping the Girl Scouts in Lubbock.(Andrew Wood, KJTV)
By Kurt Kiser
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As a young girl, she was a Brownie. As a lady, she’s a well-respected troop leader with 25 years of experience. Today, Margie Olivarez is still committed to helping the Girl Scouts in Lubbock.

While looking back on her time as a hardworking Scout, Olivarez gained a new perspective that changed with the birth of her daughter.

“And when I had her, I’m like ‘OK! Yeah, as soon as she’s old enough, we’re gonna do Girl Scouts!,” she said. “And so, as soon as she became of age to be in Girl Scouts, we got her in.”

From there, Margie became a troop leader, a position she held for more than 20 years. Their times and travels have all been documented with photos taken by Margie.

“My Mom always was the camera lady, and I just inherited that. She’s like, ‘Capture the moment!’ so now I can look back and see all the girls that I have had the honor to be a leader to, and I have been very blessed to have girls that want to go somewhere outside of Texas,” she says, “We’ve been able to travel to Colorado, New Mexico; we’ve gone to Washington, D.C., New York. We just had a trip to Seattle, Washington, and I’ve even gone abroad. We’ve gone to Europe, to London, Paris, France, places that these girls from the barrio would probably have never experienced if it wasn’t for the Girl Scouts.

These adventures are made possible through the Girls Scouts’ most-popular fundraiser.

“We have the Girl Scout cookies, right? Well, we raise funds with those and then we decide as a troop, what do we want to do with those funds?”

While millions around the world enjoy Thin Mints, Shortbreads, and Tagalongs, Margie says that girls learn some lifetime lessons as well.

“Leadership, courage, strong characters...empowering. It’s just all positive,” Olivarez says. “It gives these girls the skills, and the attitudes, and the courage to dream dreams and make them into reality.”

Margie has a passion for helping young girls, as a GSA volunteer.

“Oh, I love what I do, and I don’t even get paid for it, but I love it!”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department
1 seriously injured after stabbing in South Lubbock parking lot
Texas Tech beats Texas in overtime 37-34
Red Raiders win Big 12 opener over No. 22 Texas
Dirt bike v truck pulling trailer at 130th and Avenue P
One seriously injured in crash involving dirt bike
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Pumpkin Patch benefitting Navajo reservation, Hub City church outreach
60% of the proceeds from the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church goes to the Navajo...
Money raised from Lubbock pumpkin patch goes to Navajo Reservation
The pumpkins should arrive at the church around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning to kick-off the...
Lubbock church hosts 20th annual Pumpkin Patch
Source: KCBD Video
Surprise delivery from Meals on Wheels