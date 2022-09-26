Temporary closure at Hobbs Municipal Court

HOBBS, New Mexico (NEWS RELEASE) - From October6-7, 2022, the Hobbs Municipal Court will be closed due to training for the personnel. This training is with Professional Document Systems (PDS) and is coordinated in order to better equip the Municipal Court staff/clerks to serve our members of the public.

Members of the public will not be penalized for conflicts that may occur during this closure. The members of the Hobbs Municipal Court will work with citizens to settle any fines or payments that may become due while Court is closed. Again, members of the public will not be penalized for late payments incurred due to this closure.

As usual, payments for traffic citations may be made at hobbsnm.org. For questions or more information, please contact the Hobbs Municipal Court at (575)397-9272.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.