Texas Tech to participate in 3rd annual College Football Mental Health Week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is one of 115 schools nationwide participating in the 3rd annual College Football Mental Health Week.
The mental health initiative was started by Mark and Kym Hilinski, who founded the Hilinski Hope Foundation. The foundation honors the legacy of Tyler Hilinski, their son and a quarterback for Washington State University, according to a release. Tyler died by suicide in Jan. 2018.
The foundation memorializes those who have died from suicide and aims to provide support to those suffering with mental health issues.
“While conversations around mental illness can be tough and at times uncomfortable, it is absolutely critical for the well-being of our student athletes,” Kym Hilinski stated in a release. “We have spoken on dozens of campuses to help encourage these conversations and share Tyler’s story. We miss Tyler every day, but we are grateful to know that what we are doing is making a difference and that he would be proud of us.”
The week begins on Oct. 1 and last until Oct. 8.
Participating schools will commit to one of the following to show their support:
- Attaching lime green ribbons on all players helmets with the number “3″ to honor Tyler’s legacy
- Encouraging students, parents, alumni and fans to participate
- Holding three fingers in the air during the first play of the third quarter
- Playing a public service announcement from the Hilinski Hope Foundation at a game during the week
- Providing the foundation’s online mental health course
- Participating in a social media campaign highlighting College Football Mental Health Week
- Evaluating mental health programs within the university
- Providing talks and trainings for players, coaches and staff
“Talking about your mental health takes guts,” Ryan Hilinski, quarterback of Northwestern University and Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team member, said. “It shows strength to be vulnerable, but that is what is needed to be real with your teammates, coaches and family. I’m proud of my family for creating College Football Mental Health Week to help all student athletes to know that they are not alone.”
Other universities participating in College Football Mental Health Week include schools across the nation.
- Arizona State University
- Auburn University
- Baylor University
- Bemidji State University
- Benedict College
- Berry College
- Boise State University
- Boston College
- Brigham Young University
- Brookdale Community College
- California Baptist University (WAC)
- California State University, Bakersfield (WAC)
- Carroll College
- Central College
- Chicago State University (WAC)
- Claremont Mudd Scripps Colleges
- Clemson University
- Concordia University Chicago
- Cornell University
- Davidson College
- Drake University
- Duquesne University
- Eastern Washington University
- Florida Atlantic University
- Florida State University
- Gardner-Webb University
- George Fox University
- George Mason University
- Georgetown University
- Georgia Southern University
- Grand Canyon University (WAC)
- Henderson State University
- Idaho State University
- Illinois State University
- Indiana University
- James Madison University
- Kansas State University
- Lamar University
- Lehigh University
- Liberty University
- Louisiana State University
- Louisiana Tech University
- Marist College
- Mercyhurst University
- Middlebury College
- Mississippi College
- Mississippi State University
- Missouri State University
- Mt San Antonio College
- New Mexico State University (WAC)
- North Carolina State University
- North Dakota State University
- North Greenville University
- Northern Arizona University
- Northwestern University
- Oklahoma State University
- Oregon State University
- Pacific Lutheran University
- Pomona-Pitzer Colleges
- Sacramento State University
- Saint Xavier University
- Seattle University (WAC)
- Southern Methodist University
- Southern University and A&M College
- Stanford University
- Stetson University
- Stevenson University
- Stony Brook University
- Tarleton State University
- Texas A&M University
- Texas Tech University
- Thiel College
- Tufts University Football
- University at Buffalo
- University of Akron
- University of Alabama
- University of Arizona
- University of Arkansas
- University of California, Berkeley
- University of California, Santa Barbara
- University of Colorado, Boulder
- University of Dayton
- University of Delaware
- University of Detroit, Mercy
- University of Georgia
- University of Hawaii
- University of Kansas
- University of Massachusetts - Amherst
- University of Miami
- University of Mississippi
- University of Missouri
- University of Missouri-Kansas City (WAC)
- University of Montana Western
- University of Nevada, Las Vegas
- University of Nevada, Reno
- University of North Carolina, Greensboro
- University of North Texas
- University of Redlands
- University of Richmond
- University of San Diego
- University of South Carolina
- University of South Carolina, Beaufort
- University of South Dakota
- University of South Florida
- University of Southern California
- University of Tennessee Knoxville
- University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (WAC)
- University of Tulsa
- University of Utah
- University of Washington
- University of Wyoming
- Utah State University
- Utah Valley University (WAC)
- Vanderbilt University
- Washington State University
- West Virginia University
- Western Carolina University
- Whitworth University
- William Penn University
