Texas Tech to participate in 3rd annual College Football Mental Health Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is one of 115 schools nationwide participating in the 3rd annual College Football Mental Health Week.

The mental health initiative was started by Mark and Kym Hilinski, who founded the Hilinski Hope Foundation. The foundation honors the legacy of Tyler Hilinski, their son and a quarterback for Washington State University, according to a release. Tyler died by suicide in Jan. 2018.

The foundation memorializes those who have died from suicide and aims to provide support to those suffering with mental health issues.

“While conversations around mental illness can be tough and at times uncomfortable, it is absolutely critical for the well-being of our student athletes,” Kym Hilinski stated in a release. “We have spoken on dozens of campuses to help encourage these conversations and share Tyler’s story. We miss Tyler every day, but we are grateful to know that what we are doing is making a difference and that he would be proud of us.”

The week begins on Oct. 1 and last until Oct. 8.

Participating schools will commit to one of the following to show their support:

Attaching lime green ribbons on all players helmets with the number “3″ to honor Tyler’s legacy

Encouraging students, parents, alumni and fans to participate

Holding three fingers in the air during the first play of the third quarter

Playing a public service announcement from the Hilinski Hope Foundation at a game during the week

Providing the foundation’s online mental health course

Participating in a social media campaign highlighting College Football Mental Health Week

Evaluating mental health programs within the university

Providing talks and trainings for players, coaches and staff

“Talking about your mental health takes guts,” Ryan Hilinski, quarterback of Northwestern University and Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team member, said. “It shows strength to be vulnerable, but that is what is needed to be real with your teammates, coaches and family. I’m proud of my family for creating College Football Mental Health Week to help all student athletes to know that they are not alone.”

Other universities participating in College Football Mental Health Week include:

