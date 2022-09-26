Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Texas Tech police searching for fan who shoved UT player after game

Texas Tech police are searching for a fan seen on video pushing a University of Texas student...
Texas Tech police are searching for a fan seen on video pushing a University of Texas student athlete after Saturday's game.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech police are searching for a fan seen on video pushing a University of Texas student athlete after Saturday’s game.

Texas Tech Athletics condemned the action on social media, saying:

A video clip of a fan pushing a University of Texas student athlete was recently brought to our attention. This behavior is unacceptable and Texas Tech Athletics has turned the matter over to the Texas Tech Police Department. We will work together to identify the fan and take further action.

If anyone has any information that can assist in identifying this individual, please contact the Texas Tech Police Department at 806-742-3931.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department
1 seriously injured after stabbing in South Lubbock parking lot
Texas Tech beats Texas in overtime 37-34
Red Raiders win Big 12 opener over No. 22 Texas
Dirt bike v truck pulling trailer at 130th and Avenue P
One seriously injured in crash involving dirt bike
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Pumpkin Patch benefitting Navajo reservation, Hub City church outreach
60% of the proceeds from the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church goes to the Navajo...
Money raised from Lubbock pumpkin patch goes to Navajo Reservation
Dirt bike v truck pulling trailer at 130th and Avenue P
One seriously injured in crash involving dirt bike
KCBD News at 10