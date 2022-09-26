TTU coach McGuire comments on Saturday’s game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few hours ago, the Big 12 announced it was imposing a fine for the field storming that occurred after Tech’s win over UT on Saturday

Before the game last week, Coach Joey McGuire asked the fan base to make good decisions. At this morning’s media conference, before the Big 12 announced its fine, McGuire was reluctant to comment on the field storming or the shove.

“In the world we live in right now, we’ve gotta be smart, protect each other, and realize that there’s a class that we’re going to play with. I think--I’ve been coaching for 29 years, head coach for 15 years. In my 15 years, I think everyone would say my players play with class. They play the game the way it’s supposed to be played, and the way they’re supposed to act. I hope we continue to do that as a football program and be the class of college football. You control what you can control, I control that because that’s what I’m over, and I’m going to make sure I pour into my guys and make them understand how you’re supposed to play football. Hopefully, that carries over and serves as an example for everybody,” McGuire said

Texas Tech University issued the following statement:

“Texas Tech does not condone any physical altercations between spectators and student-athletes. This behavior has no place at Texas Tech athletic events. We are committed to providing a safe game environment, and will continue to discuss opportunities to strengthen all operations.”

