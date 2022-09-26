Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

TTU coach McGuire comments on Saturday’s game

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few hours ago, the Big 12 announced it was imposing a fine for the field storming that occurred after Tech’s win over UT on Saturday

Before the game last week, Coach Joey McGuire asked the fan base to make good decisions. At this morning’s media conference, before the Big 12 announced its fine, McGuire was reluctant to comment on the field storming or the shove.

“In the world we live in right now, we’ve gotta be smart, protect each other, and realize that there’s a class that we’re going to play with. I think--I’ve been coaching for 29 years, head coach for 15 years. In my 15 years, I think everyone would say my players play with class. They play the game the way it’s supposed to be played, and the way they’re supposed to act. I hope we continue to do that as a football program and be the class of college football. You control what you can control, I control that because that’s what I’m over, and I’m going to make sure I pour into my guys and make them understand how you’re supposed to play football. Hopefully, that carries over and serves as an example for everybody,” McGuire said

Texas Tech University issued the following statement:

“Texas Tech does not condone any physical altercations between spectators and student-athletes. This behavior has no place at Texas Tech athletic events. We are committed to providing a safe game environment, and will continue to discuss opportunities to strengthen all operations.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech police are searching for a fan seen on video pushing a University of Texas student...
Texas Tech police searching for fan who shoved UT player after game
“We have a duty to provide a safe game environment,” said Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett...
Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech
Dirt bike v truck pulling trailer at 130th and Avenue P
1 seriously injured in dirt bike crash
Jorge Nunez, 50
Suspect arrested after man seriously injured in stabbing in South Lubbock parking lot
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home

Latest News

Next week, college students will be back to start the spring semester, amid a rise in COVID-19...
City Bank to pay fine for Texas Tech postgame celebration
First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm
First Alert Weather Forcast - 6pm
Realtors in Lubbock say there are more options for anyone looking to buy a house. However,...
Lubbock housing market shows signs of cooling, experts say
Area housing market cooling down
Area housing market shows signs of cooling