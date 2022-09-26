Local Listings
TTU police looking for tech fan that shoved UT player

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Police Department is searching for a Tech fan after a video went viral showing the fan shoving a UT player on the field.

Red Raider fans ran onto the field before the Texas team could exit and that’s when the incident took place. The video was turned in to the police who are asking for help identifying the fan.

Texas Tech Athletics released the following statement:

“Texas Tech does not condone any physical altercations between spectators and student-athletes. This behavior has no place at Texas Tech athletic events. We are committed to providing a safe game environment, and will continue to discuss opportunities to strengthen all operations.”

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person is asked to contact the University’s Police Department at 806-742-3931.

